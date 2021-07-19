Ask the Expert
1 killed in Albany wreck on West Oglethorpe Blvd.

Fatal Wreck Graphic
Fatal Wreck Graphic(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck that happened Monday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department.

It happened in the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, around 3:30 p.m.

The Albany Police Department said a man veered off the road and hit a building at 317 West Oglethorpe Blvd.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and their early investigation shows the wreck might have been medically induced.

