1 killed in Albany wreck on West Oglethorpe Blvd.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck that happened Monday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department.

It happened in the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, around 3:30 p.m.

The Albany Police Department said a man veered off the road and hit a building at 317 West Oglethorpe Blvd.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and their early investigation shows the wreck might have been medically induced.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.