1 dead, 1 injured in fiery Albany wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police and Fire Departments are on the scene of a single-car fatal wreck.

It happened around 1:41 p.m. Monday on the 600 block of North Westover Boulevard.

Police say a Nissan caught on fire. One person has died and another person was extracted from the vehicle and taken to the emergency room.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information comes in.

