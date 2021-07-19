Ask the Expert
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery Albany wreck

The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.
The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police and Fire Departments are on the scene of a single-car fatal wreck.

It happened around 1:41 p.m. Monday on the 600 block of North Westover Boulevard.

Police say a Nissan caught on fire. One person has died and another person was extracted from the vehicle and taken to the emergency room.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information comes in.

