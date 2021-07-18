Ask the Expert
Tallahassee brothers turn lemons into lemonade with business of their own

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two young brothers are popping up on the Tallahassee small business scene.

At just 10 and 6-years-old, the Chapman brothers are already investing into their future with a business they created all on their own.

“Just come out and support and get some fresh lemonade,” said Edward Chapman. “The name of our business is called the Chapman Brothers Lemonade Stand, and today, we’ll be selling lemonade for $3, popcorn for $2, and water bottles for a dollar.”

The duo was one of more than a dozen vendors at a Tallahassee pop-up mall. The Chapman brothers has been selling their lemonade and popcorn for the past four years, and their hard work is already paying off.

“It feels good that way I can make my own money and save for college,” said Edward.

And, they aren’t just in the lemonade and popcorn business.

10-year-old Edward is also a drummer who sells merchandise and gives drumming lessons.

“And I’m available for booking,” said Edward.

The young entrepreneur has been drumming since he was in diapers. The brothers hope to encourage other young kids like themselves they can accomplish their dreams no matter what age.

“I just want to tell them that they can start their own business while they’re young, don’t be afraid. When you start your own business you can earn your money so you can save up for stuff that you want to get when you grow up,” Edward said.

They are already proving they have a bright future ahead.

“Never give up and stay confident,” said Ethan Chapman.

If you are interested in taking drumming lessons from young Edward, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

