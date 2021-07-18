City hoping to solve Albany food desert issue with new grocery store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.

Albany City Commissioners said this store will help solve issues that have been going on for far too long.

Ward 6 Commissioner Demetrius Young said South Albany has been a food desert for quite some time.

People generally just haven’t had fresh produce and fresh meats down in that area.

Young said this fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s Supermarket in South Albany.

He said he’s been pushing for this since 2019.

Demetrius Young is the commissioner of Ward 6 in Albany. (WALB)

According to city commissioners, it’s been a battle because there was ownership in the past that didn’t want competition.

But after persistent energy from Young and community members, it became a priority for this to happen.

Albany leaders said they provided the funding to modernize the store because the previous owner took down things, like built-in freezers and coolers.

Young detailed why South Albany needed this.

“South Albany is a viable location. Plenty of residents who need fresh groceries, produce and food options to shop. The only thing we have in the majority is convenience stores, dollar stores and fast foods, which actually creates a health crisis,” said Young.

Young also said there will be job fairs and hiring events for Food 4 Less coming soon as well.

He expects the store to be up and ready in October of this year.

