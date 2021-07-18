Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

City hoping to solve Albany food desert issue with new grocery store

This fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s...
This fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s Supermarket in South Albany.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.

Albany City Commissioners said this store will help solve issues that have been going on for far too long.

Ward 6 Commissioner Demetrius Young said South Albany has been a food desert for quite some time.

People generally just haven’t had fresh produce and fresh meats down in that area.

Young said this fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s Supermarket in South Albany.

He said he’s been pushing for this since 2019.

Demetrius Young is the commissioner of Ward 6 in Albany.
Demetrius Young is the commissioner of Ward 6 in Albany.(WALB)

According to city commissioners, it’s been a battle because there was ownership in the past that didn’t want competition.

But after persistent energy from Young and community members, it became a priority for this to happen.

Albany leaders said they provided the funding to modernize the store because the previous owner took down things, like built-in freezers and coolers.

Young detailed why South Albany needed this.

“South Albany is a viable location. Plenty of residents who need fresh groceries, produce and food options to shop. The only thing we have in the majority is convenience stores, dollar stores and fast foods, which actually creates a health crisis,” said Young.

Young also said there will be job fairs and hiring events for Food 4 Less coming soon as well.

He expects the store to be up and ready in October of this year.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horace “Chucky” Ross III, in this 2019 file photo at an October trial, was found guilty of two...
Verdict reached in Pelham murder trial
Warren bonded out the day he was charged
Tifton man charged with manslaughter after victim dies
A summer winds down, students will be headed back to the classroom.
Calendar: Back-to-school start dates for the WALB viewing area
The Valdosta Board of Education is considering a Valdosta High School schedule change.
Valdosta High football parent files lawsuit after ineligibility ruling
A family vacation canceled after a Thomasville woman said Norwegian cruise line changed up its...
Thomasville family cancels vacation amid COVID-19 vaccine guideline troubles

Latest News

Recreation Camp Road over Little Ichawaynochaway Creek in Randolph County will soon close for...
$10 million worth of bridge replacements slated for SWGA
Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia sees uptick in girls joining
Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia sees uptick in girls joining
Valdosta programs aim to decrease chances of sewage spills after heavy rain
Valdosta programs aim to decrease chances of sewage spills after heavy rain
WALB
GDOT launches new transit website, app