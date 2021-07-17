Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Weekend rain, wetter next week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More sunshine as showers and thunderstorms got off to a late start. The activity has picked up early evening but remains isolated with most areas dry.

Few changes for the weeknd as rain chances hold but with less coverage.Partly cloudy skies dominate as rain coverage holds around 40%. Isolated to scattered showers and storms become active during the afternoon and evening Saturday and Sunday. Those that receive rain will welcome the brief cooling. Summer heat and humidity rises as highs reach the mid 90s with feels like readings upper 90s around 100°.

Next week a weak cool front moves in and stall across the region. Look for much wetter conditions and slightly cooler temperatures as highs drop into the 80s around 90 while lows hold in the low-mid 70s.

The tropics remain quiet with no potential development the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Board of Education is considering a Valdosta High School schedule change.
Valdosta High football parent files lawsuit after ineligibility ruling
He was charged in connection to a Lowndes County child molestation incident.
Valdosta man arrested on molestation, child porn charges
Horace "Chucky" Ross, in this file photo from an October 2019 trial, is standing trial for the...
Second day of Pelham murder trial begins with mistrial request
Madison King
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges
Horace “Chucky” Ross III, in this 2019 file photo at an October trial, was found guilty of two...
Verdict reached in Pelham murder trial

Latest News

More mid-July rain and storms
Friday 6pm First Alert Weather
City crews work to clean sewers.
Valdosta programs aim to decrease chances of sewage spills after heavy rain
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast 07/16/21
Friday first Alert Forecast 07/16/21