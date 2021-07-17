Weekend rain, wetter next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More sunshine as showers and thunderstorms got off to a late start. The activity has picked up early evening but remains isolated with most areas dry.

Few changes for the weeknd as rain chances hold but with less coverage.Partly cloudy skies dominate as rain coverage holds around 40%. Isolated to scattered showers and storms become active during the afternoon and evening Saturday and Sunday. Those that receive rain will welcome the brief cooling. Summer heat and humidity rises as highs reach the mid 90s with feels like readings upper 90s around 100°.

Next week a weak cool front moves in and stall across the region. Look for much wetter conditions and slightly cooler temperatures as highs drop into the 80s around 90 while lows hold in the low-mid 70s.

The tropics remain quiet with no potential development the next 5 days.

