Wait, we are not done with showers and storms yet?
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Today will be on the driest of days for South Georgia before more showers and thunderstorms come back. A few areas in South Georgia will see some rainfall today. These storms will bring in mainly heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some lightning strikes. What does this mean for those who do not get rainfall? Well, we have to deal with the elevated dew points causing heat index values to feel like the upper 90′s and triple digits unlike the true temperatures in the middle 90′s. Sunday is when the northwestern trough pushes our subtropical high pressure eastward and this will drive up rain chances. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be likely for many in southwest Georgia. Some of these storms will back a punch and could be severe, so be cautious. The main threat will be gusty winds and potential for flooding.

Will this be the only day with rain chances? Sadly.. No. There are more on the way for Monday and onward. This trough is gonna stall out in the Southeastern United States causing rain chances to stick around for everyone. Temperatures will fall slightly thanks to all the added rainfall and cloud cover with highs in the upper 80′s and low 90′s by Tuesday and that last until Thursday where the 90′s are here to stay.

