Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Check out our new Infiniti pool’: Teen drives directly into a Colo. swimming pool

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Firefighters in Colorado appear to be trained for everything after a group was tasked with removing a car from a swimming pool this week.

KKTV reports that according to Lakewood Police, a teenager was issued a citation after driving a vehicle straight into a pool on Thursday. The inexperienced driver was able to walk away without a scratch, but the car was stuck at the bottom of a 4-foot pool.

The make of the car was an Infiniti and the Lakewood Police Department couldn’t help themselves. “Check out our new Infiniti Pool,” a representative with Lakewood Police wrote on Twitter.

Video provided by West Metro Fire shows a diver helping to remove the car from the pool.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Board of Education is considering a Valdosta High School schedule change.
Valdosta High football parent files lawsuit after ineligibility ruling
He was charged in connection to a Lowndes County child molestation incident.
Valdosta man arrested on molestation, child porn charges
Horace "Chucky" Ross, in this file photo from an October 2019 trial, is standing trial for the...
Second day of Pelham murder trial begins with mistrial request
Madison King
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges
Horace “Chucky” Ross III, in this 2019 file photo at an October trial, was found guilty of two...
Verdict reached in Pelham murder trial

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia sees uptick in girls joining
Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia sees uptick in girls joining
Valdosta programs aim to decrease chances of sewage spills after heavy rain
Valdosta programs aim to decrease chances of sewage spills after heavy rain
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies