Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

$10 million worth of bridge replacements slated for SWGA

Recreation Camp Road over Little Ichawaynochaway Creek in Randolph County will soon close for...
Recreation Camp Road over Little Ichawaynochaway Creek in Randolph County will soon close for replacement of this bridge that was built in 1966. This is a Georgia Department of Transportation photo from its last bridge inspection.(Georgia Department of Transportation)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Millions of dollars will be spent replacing old bridges in Southwest Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Here’s what will be replaced:

  • State Route (SR) 64 over the Satilla River east of Pearson in Atkinson County. The existing bridge was built in 1960. The new bridge will be built to the west. This contract was recently awarded and construction hasn’t started. It is expected to be complete in summer 2022.
  • SR 45 over Dry Creek north of Iron City in Seminole County. The existing bridge was built in 1972. This is another recently-awarded contract so construction hasn’t started. It will require a detour because the replacement will be built in the same location as the existing bridge. Construction is scheduled to be complete in summer 2022.
  • First Kolomoki Road over North Prong Kolomoki Creek on the Clay and Early county line. The existing bridge was built in 1963. The road closed July 13 and the contractor is allowed to keep the road closed for 120 days.
  • Recreation Camp Road over Little Ichawaynochaway Creek in Randolph County. The existing bridge was built in 1966. The road is scheduled to close on or around July 19 and will be closed for approximately 120 days.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horace “Chucky” Ross III, in this 2019 file photo at an October trial, was found guilty of two...
Verdict reached in Pelham murder trial
Warren bonded out the day he was charged
Tifton man charged with manslaughter after victim dies
A summer winds down, students will be headed back to the classroom.
Calendar: Back-to-school start dates for the WALB viewing area
The Valdosta Board of Education is considering a Valdosta High School schedule change.
Valdosta High football parent files lawsuit after ineligibility ruling
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car: ‘I couldn’t be more grateful’
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car
Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia sees uptick in girls joining
Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia sees uptick in girls joining
Valdosta programs aim to decrease chances of sewage spills after heavy rain
Valdosta programs aim to decrease chances of sewage spills after heavy rain
WALB
GDOT launches new transit website, app