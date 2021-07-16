Turner Center for the Arts awarded grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia arts organization was one of a lucky few in the state to get a COVID-Relief grant.

In the hopes of helping organizations get back on their feet from the pandemic, the Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission was one of over 200 in Georgia awarded a grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts.

The $15,000 grant is for operations at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. That includes paying staff, artists that teach at the center and any other function expenses.

Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta. (WALB)

“The whole purpose of the grant, at the state level, is to continue the efforts of the centers that support arts. They realize how important and how vital it is to the quality of life in our communities, so this money was designated to help specifically art organizations,” said Sementha Mathews, the executive director.

In total, $2 million dollars was awarded to arts organizations throughout the state.

The Georgia Council for the Arts uses peer review panels to judge and review applications. Panelists are council members and professionals experienced in the arts.

Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and art-related organizations.

Mathews said they’re grateful for this award.

Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.