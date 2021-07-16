Tifton man charged with manslaughter after victim dies

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On April 27, 2021, Tifton Police were called to the 800 block Avondale Avenue, to investigate what was listed as an aggravated assault in a commercial building.

They found that a 38-year-old Tifton man, Austin Riley, had been beaten. Riley had been involved in an argument with Jonathan Justin Warren, 29, police heard from several witnesses in the area.

Riley was taken for medical treatment, but he died on May 15 at a hospital in Macon.

Warren was arrested on July 9, charged with manslaughter, and was released on bond the same day.

