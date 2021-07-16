Ask the Expert
SGMC recognized as being among nation’s top-performing hospitals for heart treatment

SGMC Award for patient care at Dasher Heart Center.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) was recently recognized for its commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients.

WALB News 10 was told it’s the only hospital in the region and among eight hospitals in the state to receive the honor.

The award signifies that SGMC is among the nation’s top-performing hospitals for the treatment of heart attack patients.

SGMC Award for patient care at Dasher Heart Center.
Since Georgia is in the Stroke Belt, this care is crucial. Georgia has very high rates of cardiovascular disease. It’s also the leading cause of death in the U.S.

SGMC is a regional destination for this type of care and the American College of Cardiology has recognized that.

The National Cardiovascular Data Registry helps monitor the hospital’s quality of care and sees where improvements are needed.

“We’re so excited to share our success with the community. It’s important for us to treat the heart attack patients, to give them the right care at the right times so we can yield a better outcome for them when they go home,” said Laura Taylor, the quality improvement specialist at SGMC.

WALB was told that people who experience serious heart problems across Southwest Georgia are sent to SGMC.

The American Heart Association also recognized SGMC last year. They received the “Get with the Guidelines Gold Award” for inpatient hospital resuscitation.

Click here to read more about the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain  ̶  MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2021.

SGMC
