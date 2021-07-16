Ask the Expert
Rain continues but weekend not as wet

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As expected scattered showers and thunderstorms flared up Thursday afternoon. Areas along and west of I-75 were impacted by a few strong storms with heavy rain, lots of lightning and gusty winds. There were reports of flash flooding in Miller and Seminole Counties.

One more active day before rain chances briefly relax. The daily routine continues during the afternoon and evening.

For the weekend drier air spills in which limits coverage of showers and storms Saturday. Some will pop up but not as widespread. Sunday rain chances hold with a bit more coverage.

Look for much wetter conditions next week as rain chances rise. A cold front slides into the region and stalls which enhances rain chances through the week. With more clouds and rain likely temperatures drop from the mid 90s to upper 80s as the wetter conditions take over.

