‘More than I deserve:’ Veteran grateful for neighbors words of love and encouragement written inside new home

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A veteran receiving a mortgage-free home received a warm welcome from his future neighbors on Thursday.

Recently, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Eric Fisher and his family received a big surprise from Operation Finally Home and Lennar. They learned they were receiving a mortgage free-home in the Forestbrook Estates.

On Thursday, neighbors picked up a Sharpie and left words of appreciation and love for Fisher and his family inside of their future home.

Residents wrote “Notes of Love” on the studs where crews continue to work.

Some of the messages thanked the veteran for his nearly decade-long service. Others, welcoming his wife and kids to the neighborhood.

“All of this, to me, is more than I deserve,” Fisher said. “It’s just amazing. More support than I ever knew was out there. It will be really great to get to know some of these people.”

Fisher served in the military for about ten years, which included deployments to Kuwait, Afghanistan and Bahrain. He had to medically retire due to health reasons, which included migraines from traumatic brain injuries.

Neighbors say they hope when Fisher and his loved ones see these notes, they’ll know his service will never be forgotten.

“They’ll know they’re appreciated,” said nearby resident Michael Beeson.

Karen Davila-Davis says she can relate to some of the experiences the Fishers are going through because she has a son that currently serves in the military.

She’s happy to see the community coming together to support veterans and their loved ones.

“I feel proud,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll be able to read the message and understand I know what they’re going through.”

The Fishers are expected to move into their new home just in time for Veterans Day in November.

