Hospice recieves largest gift from the Tree House

The Tree House made its largest donation ever on Friday.
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Tree House Thrift Shop presented Hospice of South Georgia with a check for $100,000 on Friday at the Langdale Hospice House, making its largest-ever donation.

Since the Tree House opened in 2013, it contributed $281,500 to Hospice of South Georgia’s patient care.

Hospice Executive Director Kevin Moore thanked the staff and volunteers for all their hard work at the store, and Operations Manager Bill Meli explained how the Tree House’s earnings improved with increased community support.

Donations from Hospice’s thrift shop are used for non-reimbursed patient care. This includes patients without the ability to pay for services, free community resources like home-based palliative care and grief support, and other hospice programs that enhance the quality of life. The Tree House Thrift Shop will accept all donations except large appliances and old televisions, and offer free donation pick-up for large loads. The Tree House can be reached at (229) 293-9881.

Hospice of South Georgia serves patients with both chronic and life-limiting illnesses, giving dignity and quality of life to patients and their families, given in the home setting and at their Langdale Hospice House.

For more information, click HERE, or call (229) 433-7000.

