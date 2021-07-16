Ask the Expert
Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia sees uptick in girls joining

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia said they are starting to see an uptick in their numbers. This...
Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia said they are starting to see an uptick in their numbers. This comes after the pandemic took a hard hit on their ability to gain and retain members.
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia said they are starting to see an uptick in their numbers. This comes after the pandemic took a hard hit on their ability to gain and retain members.

Sue Else, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia CEO, said she thinks the decline in getting and keeping members was because of virtual fatigue.

“It wasn’t necessarily that they didn’t want to be involved with Girl Scouts, they just wanted to back off doing things virtually. So, a lot of them are already coming back,” said Else.

Sue Else is the CEO of Girl Scouts Of Historic Georgia.
Sue Else is the CEO of Girl Scouts Of Historic Georgia. (WALB)

As many girls are coming back, Else said there are still programs they will keep that started because of COVID-19.

One program is “Camp in a Box.”

“It was everything from learning a new song to campfire building to a Stem project. So all of these families were camping out in their backyards,” said Else.

Else said things like Camp in a Box and earning badges virtually will allow them to serve even more potential scouts.

Another positive to virtual camp was being able to meet girls from other parts of the country.

“They might jump on a camp, sing along with a Girl Scout troop in California if they’re from historic Georgia. So, it was really a fun interesting thing to see,” said Else.

Girl Scouts weren’t able to make cookie sales in person during the pandemic but are hoping to...
Girl Scouts weren't able to make cookie sales in person during the pandemic but are hoping to make a return this year.

Girl Scouts weren’t able to make cookie sales in person during the pandemic but are hoping to make a return this year.

“Our online sales skyrocketed. As you can imagine, people still wanted their Thin Mints. It teaches the girls amazing skill sets of setting their goals and talking to people about where they’re going and what they want to do with the funds they raise,” Else said.

Else believes their list of alumni is proof the program can lead to success.

“Over 50% of members of Congress were Girl Scouts. Ninety some percent of the women astronauts were Girl Scouts, so our alumni are people who are really doing and making changes in our world every day,” said Else.

