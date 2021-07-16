Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on...
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ford Motor is recalling about 774,696 Ford Explorer vehicles because of a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link.

Impacted vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel.

Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Board of Education is considering a Valdosta High School schedule change.
Valdosta High football parent files lawsuit after ineligibility ruling
Madison King
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges
Horace "Chucky" Ross, in this file photo from an October 2019 trial, is standing trial for the...
Second day of Pelham murder trial begins with mistrial request
He was charged in connection to a Lowndes County child molestation incident.
Valdosta man arrested on molestation, child porn charges
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon

Latest News

An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.
Editorial: Come on SWGA, let’s ‘Stuff the Bus’
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Atlanta Police: Scooter riders may try to steal your car
Crews are working an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Okla. asphalt plant
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Scooter rider pretends to be hurt, someone else steals car