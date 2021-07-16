Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Here we go again, showers and storms start up in the afternoon.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms will still be present for the forecast once again this afternoon and evening. The coverage will not be overwhelming for South Georgia, but keep that rain gear handy again. I know many of us do not want to finally see rainfall move out of the area. However, we are still holding on to a few showers and thunderstorms into the weekend. Highs will be fairly warm over the next few days. Middle 90′s are expected and will feel steamy as heat index values rise toward the triple digits forward into the weekend.

Rainfall will pick up toward it’s highest coverage by the start of the next work week. This is all because a upper level trough is making it’s path toward South Georgia. This will keep those rain chances in place for the majority of that work week. The good news is that temperatures are dropping into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s by the start of next week.

