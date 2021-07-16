Ask the Expert
Editorial: Come on SWGA, let’s ‘Stuff the Bus’

An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.
By Bruce Austin and United Way
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Staggering fact: a fourth of the families in Southwest Georgia are struggling financially nowadays.

So many will have difficulties supplying their children with the supplies they need this year as they return back to school.

That’s why WALB is partnering with The United Way of Southwest Georgia as they announce their inaugural “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive.

Stuff the Bus helps youth start school with essential supplies. Supplies that when a student walks into the classroom they can focus on what really matters – learning.

This program will not only benefit many of the children living in poverty in our region but also aids working families that may be financially insecure.

United Way is working with Family Connections in Dougherty, Lee, Sumter, Terrell and Worth counties to distribute the supplies into the schools in their community. Businesses and organizations in these communities are collecting School supplies right now.

This year, it is more important than ever that teachers can start teaching on Day 1 and that students are able to catch up as quickly as possible. For many classrooms in our area, this is as simple as having the supplies needed to get started.

All of us at WALB are very excited to partner with United Way of Southwest Georgia and Family Connections in the surrounding counties to ensure all students are equipped with the tools they need to begin the school year.

Come on SWGA, let’s “stuff the bus.”

Here’s how to donate.

