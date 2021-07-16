Douglas PD investigating homicide
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Joshua Brown, 21, was identified as the victim.
It happened at Georgian Woods Apartments on McNeil Drive.
WALB News 10 has reached out for more details, such as when the incident happened. Anyone with information is asked to call (912) 384-2222.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.