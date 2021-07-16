Douglas PD investigating homicide

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Joshua Brown, 21, was identified as the victim.

It happened at Georgian Woods Apartments on McNeil Drive.

WALB News 10 has reached out for more details, such as when the incident happened. Anyone with information is asked to call (912) 384-2222.

The Douglas Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred at Georgian Woods Apartments on McNeil... Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.