Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food

By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - New York police officers were not happy when they saw food a DoorDash driver brought them had a note in it with a profane message.

The driver was later arrested after a video was discovered that allegedly showed him place the note and put his finger in the food.

“It was a prank. They don’t got no note,” Lance Layne said as officers escorted him out of the 61st precinct.

A video, from an account he confirmed was his, allegedly shows the DoorDash delivery man putting his fingers and a note into the food.

It read: “Hope that (vulgarity) tastes good,” followed by an expletive.

Layne then reportedly dropped off the food at the precinct Monday.

The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target.

“I got nothing against them,” Layne said, rolling down the window of a car to talk to reporters Thursday.

He was out on parole for the 2011 attempted murder of an NYPD officer and has seven prior arrests.

“Nothing against them, it was a prank, they know that,” Layne said.

In a statement, DoorDash called the behavior unacceptable.

“We have deactivated the dasher, reached out to the customer involved, and stand ready to support law enforcement,” the company said.

DoorDash also says it runs criminal background checks on all drivers, so it’s unclear how Layne passed that check.

He is now facing charges of attempted assault on a police officer.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Board of Education is considering a Valdosta High School schedule change.
Valdosta High football parent files lawsuit after ineligibility ruling
He was charged in connection to a Lowndes County child molestation incident.
Valdosta man arrested on molestation, child porn charges
Horace "Chucky" Ross, in this file photo from an October 2019 trial, is standing trial for the...
Second day of Pelham murder trial begins with mistrial request
Madison King
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon

Latest News

The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target as he rolled the window of a car down to...
DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food
Crime scene
Douglas PD investigating homicide
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.
Editorial: Come on SWGA, let’s ‘Stuff the Bus’