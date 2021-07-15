Ask the Expert
Valdosta man arrested on molestation, child porn charges

Ted Salmon was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Ted Salmon was arrested Wednesday afternoon.(Lowndes Co. Sheriff)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, July 10 a resident discovered a video on an electronic device that depicted a man engaged in sexual acts with a minor child.

The man was identified as Henry Theodore “Ted” Salmon.

Deputies and detectives were called to his Arrowood Drive home and began an investigation. Salmon left the residence before authorities arrived.

As a result of that investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Salmon, charging him with possession of child pornography, child molestation, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, after firearms were found inside his home.

Salmon managed to avoid the law for almost four days.

Around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon, deputies and investigators located Salmon hiding in a storage building and took him into custody. He remains in the Lowndes Co. jail.

This investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible. If you have any information about Ted Salmon, you are asked to contact the Lowndes Co. Sheriff.

