Valdosta High football parent files lawsuit after ineligibility ruling

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A parent of a Valdosta High School football player has filed a lawsuit following an ineligibility ruling from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).

Shafreda Hall filed the lawsuit against GHSA after Ty’Li Lewis, her son, was ruled ineligible to play for the Wildcats in April 2021. That ineligibility ruling stemmed from an investigation from GHSA into a secret recording and 64-page deposition against former Head Coach Rush Propst.

BREAKING: Legal action has been taken against the GHSA on behalf of Valdosta High’s Ty’Li Lewis. He was one of five players ruled ineligible for the 2021 football season following the fallout from the infamous audio recording. — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) July 15, 2021

Lewis was one of five players that were ruled ineligible.

The lawsuit is asking for it to be declared that Lewis did not violate GHSA’s bylaws, the ineligibility decision to be voided, bar the GHSA from prohibiting Lewis from playing in the upcoming 2021 season.

WALB News 10 Sports reached out to GHSA for a comment.

“We are not in the practice of discussing ongoing legal matters,” Dr. Robin Hines, GHSA executive director, said.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

