Mitchell County eagles are soaring through the off-season

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Former head coach and player, Dondrial Pinkins is back at the helm ready to get this team back to their winning ways.

Coach Pinkins spent the past six seasons leading the Pelham Hornets to multiple playoff appearances.

Now he’s ready to lead the Eagles back to the state championship with his experience like they did back in 1992.

He understands that these summer months are crucial for his program.

So the priority now is to get his team in the best position possible to win more games.

He talked about his first impressions of the team.

“We’re looking good. June, July the time of the summer, these are the hardest part of building a football program. So we have just been in throughout the course of the summer working on the fundamentals. Doing the things that we need to know that we’re going to be successful coming into the fall. So right now, we have just been hammering those fundamentals, locking down on the discipline trying to make sure that when it’s time to line up against another opponent in a camp that we’re ready for the challenge,” said Pinkins.

The Eagles will be opening their season against their rival, the Pelham Hornets on August 20.

