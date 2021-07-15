Ask the Expert
Man pleads not guilty in Hackle sibling, Bobbielynn Moore murder case

Keyante Greene was charged in connection to the deaths of Wayne and Mercedes Hackle and...
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Keyante Greene entered a plea of not guilty to the charges listed on the murder indictment against him Thursday morning in Berrien Superior Court.

From left to right: Wayne "Ronnie" Hackle, Mercedes Hackle and Bobbielynn Moore.
From left to right: Wayne "Ronnie" Hackle, Mercedes Hackle and Bobbielynn Moore.(Source: Family)

About the case:

Greene, along with Jonathan Vann, was charged in connection to the deaths of Wayne and Mercedes Hackle and Bobbielynn Moore in March 2019.

Wayne and Moore’s bodies were found in Atkinson County and Mercedes’ body was found in Berrien County.

| The Hackle Sibling, Bobbielynn Moore Case: A timeline of events in the case |

The Alapaha District Attorney is seeking the death penalty for Vann and Greene for Mercedes’ death in Berrien County.

Greene and his attorney waived a formal arraignment.

The state and the defense did not set a time for trial at Thursday’s hearing but did set a 30-day deadline for discovery in the case.

There is a 120-day deadline for motions to be filed, but this could be changed later on because of the large number of files in the case.

The defense did not ask the judge for a speedy trial, as is frequently the case.

For the Atkinson County charges, a judge’s decision on whether to deny or grant the motion to dismiss the indictment is expected Monday or Tuesday.

To read the full Berrien County indictment, click here.

