Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Davis, 30, was charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Murray Scott, 27.
Man arrested in connection to Sunday Albany homicide
Alexis Banks
GBI: Albany woman arrested in Tifton house party fatal shooting
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
Traffic was backed up for a while following a wreck in Lee County Wednesday.
Traffic delay cleared following Lee Co. wreck with injuries
Four Valdosta first responders injured after down power pole.
‘A tragic event that was unforeseen’: 3 remain hospitalized after struck by power line in Valdosta

Latest News

Britney Spears is not expected to speak again at the afternoon hearing, in which all the...
Britney Spears allowed new lawyer in conservatorship case
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will “go to war” for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
WALB
Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Chamber plans for more job fairs
WALB
Wild Adventures welcomes baby lemur