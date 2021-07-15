Ask the Expert
Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Chamber planning more job fairs

By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Chamber of Commerce plans to host more job fairs soon.

The chamber said more than 200 people and more than 30 businesses came to their first one Tuesday and some people were hired on the spot.

Chamber President and CEO Melissa Dark said they didn’t expect the turnout.

Melissa Dark, the Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Chamber of Commerce president and CEO
Melissa Dark, the Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Chamber of Commerce president and CEO(Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Chamber)

Dark said they saw people of all ages looking for their first job or a career change.

Poeple talking with potential employers
Poeple talking with potential employers(Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Chamber)

”It was very encouraging to these employers who have kind of struggled through the pandemic and now are struggling through a workforce crisis and so I think it was very encouraging to them to see all these job seekers come out,” said Dark.

Dark said she underestimated the job fair’s convenience for people looking for work.

Some need help with transportation or childcare. Dark said at this job fair they only needed help for one night and were able to speak to nearly 30 businesses.

