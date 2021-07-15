ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms are still possible for today with a few storms packing a punch. These storms will feature a few gusty to strong winds and heavy downpours. The high temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90′s. The overall regime with allow for a high pressure ridge to dominate most of the southeast weather, but it will not stop the chance for showers and storms.

This is important to note because we will see lower rain chances by the weekend. We cannot completely rule out a shower or two, but the chance for much more dry time is likely. This sadly means that high temperatures are going to heat up during the weekend. You can expect highs in the middle 90′s and maybe even triple digit heat index values.

Our high pressure ridging is going to break down by the start of next week which will lead to an increase chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will fall into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s for the area.

