Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Wild Adventures welcomes baby lemur

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures just welcomed a new baby lemur as one of the endangered animals they’re working to protect.

Cory and Topanga are both ring-tailed lemurs and they arrived together at Wild Adventures.

Wild Adventures welcomes baby lemur.
Wild Adventures welcomes baby lemur.(WALB)

Zookeepers said they were surprised when Topanga gave birth a month ago. They didn’t know she was pregnant because they said she didn’t show any signs.

The ring-tailed lemurs are native to Madagascar and it’s the only place in the world you can find them in nature.

They’re endangered due to habitat loss and other issues.

Wild Adventures wants your help naming the baby lemur.

They’ll be holding a naming contest on Facebook.

Wild Adventures welcomes baby lemur.
Wild Adventures welcomes baby lemur.(WALB)

Wild Adventures hopes to provide future populations for these species.

“One of the main purposes of the zoo is to help promote animals in the wild, so we want to be ambassadors for conservation. We want to make sure everyone can see these animals for generations to come. So conservation is a big part of that and we want to make sure we are able to contribute,” said Caitlin Mcdargh, a zookeeper at Wild Adventures.

Part of the species survival plan is breeding and this was their first successful run.

Another species in the plan is their greater one-horn rhinoceros. They’re working to keep him healthy and hope to either send him to another zoo to mate with another rhino or have another rhino come to the zoo.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Davis, 30, was charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Murray Scott, 27.
Man arrested in connection to Sunday Albany homicide
Alexis Banks
GBI: Albany woman arrested in Tifton house party fatal shooting
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
Traffic was backed up for a while following a wreck in Lee County Wednesday.
Traffic delay cleared following Lee Co. wreck with injuries
Four Valdosta first responders injured after down power pole.
‘A tragic event that was unforeseen’: 3 remain hospitalized after struck by power line in Valdosta

Latest News

WALB
Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Chamber plans for more job fairs
WALB
Wild Adventures welcomes baby lemur
WALB
Good News: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Renovated Park
The students made posters for the first responders that were injured.
DEFY Camp students make special posters for injured first responders