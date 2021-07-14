‘We will never have another James Griffin’: Late James Griffin Jr. leaves lasting mark on Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known figure in the Albany community has passed away, but his peers said his impact in the city will live on forever.

James Griffin, Jr. was the first African-American president of the Albany Chamber of Commerce.

“He provided a level of influence that I’m sure helped bridge the gap and help ease tensions sometimes and created positive relationships,” said Albany Tech President Dr. Anthony Parker.

Dr. Anthony Parker (WALB)

Parker said Griffin always put the community first. He said without Griffin, he wouldn’t have had a smooth transition to the Good Life City.

“He was certainly a mentor. He made, he gave me an introduction to the right people, people I needed to know, people I needed to talk to and there were sometimes people I would have difficulty getting in touch with. But knowing Mr. Griffin got me to the head of the line,” said Parker.

Griffin was also a funeral homeowner for over 60 years. The Albany native took over the Poteat Funeral Home back in 1982. Jeffery Wakefield is now the current funeral director of Poteat.

Poteat Funeral Home (WALB)

Wakefield said Griffin’s passing has left a large void in the community.

“He served on many boards on a state level, on a community level and we will never have another James Griffin,” said Wakefield.

Jeffery Wakefield (WALB)

Griffin also served on the Phoebe Foundation Board.

“James was so well-respected, and his contributions to the entire region were long-lasting. He saw the big picture that good health is vital to a community. A community can’t be its best without excellent healthcare facilities, and he was very dedicated to ensuring we have quality healthcare in Southwest Georgia. He was a special person, and we were so lucky to have him on the Phoebe Foundation board for many years,” said Henrietta Singletary, a former Phoebe Foundation Board chair member.

Griffin’s funeral service will be this Friday at 11 a.m. at Saint Teresa’s Catholic Church.

