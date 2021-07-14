The walls are coming down at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. (WALB) - Atlanta Motor Speedway is off to the races.

This time with construction.

Just days after the Quaker State 400, crews are taking down the wall barriers. This is one of the first steps in the historic repave and reprofile happening at AMS.

The track’s surface has not been repaved in 24 years, so the notorious tire-eating track will be a thing of the past next season.

And the banks are increasing by 4 degrees to be a total of 28-degrees!

The changes are designed to accommodate the 2022 introduction of NASCAR’s Next-Gen car.

