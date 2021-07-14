Ask the Expert
Tifton native, Cameron Earls earns Academic All-American honors

Cameron Earls earns Academic All-American honors
Cameron Earls earns Academic All-American honors(Piedmont University)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUSTIN, TX. (WALB) - Tift County native and former Blue Devils soccer standout, Cameron Earls, is making history in his senior season at Piedmont University.

The forward recently earned Academic All-American honors.

The College Sports Information Directors of America making the announcement earlier this month.

Earls became the first soccer player in Lion’s program history to receive this award

And for the second straight season, Earls earned Academic All-District honors, which also recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Congrats to Cameron on his achievements.

