Second day of Pelham murder trial begins with mistrial request

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Day two of a murder trial stemming from two shooting deaths in Pelham started Wednesday with the defense asking for a mistrial.

Horace “Chucky” Ross III is facing two counts of malice murder in connection to the deaths of Dennarius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23. The two men died after a shooting happened on Cannon Street in Pelham in December 2018.

The motion was not granted by the judge.

The defense’s mistrial motion was because of a witness suggesting a gun could have been on one of the victims during the crime. But it was not included in the witness’s original statement.

The court began reviewing forensics Wednesday and more witnesses were heard.

Donald McCraw took the stand to testify. He is the second survivor of the shooting that happened in 2018.

McCraw claimed Ross attacked him and Nayeka Tolbort after becoming angry from an earlier argument between the two. He said Freeman tried to break up that earlier fight.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Trooper Klay Luke verified and said one gun cartridge was found under Freeman’s body. The GSP said it was not the same make as the others.

Ross’ defense argued another gun was present. Luke could not confirm another gun was present.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) inspector and Luke testified the different gun had never been shot.

GBI verified inspecting 740 caliber casings from the same gun, consistent with a glock.

The trial is still ongoing. We will provide updates as the trial progresses.

