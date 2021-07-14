Ruff Riders prepare for 2021 Junior Track and Field Olympics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City is about to see a young group of track stars compete on the national stage.

The Ruff Riders Track Club is gearing up for the Junior Olympics later this month. This team is decked out in medals and top finishes and ready to put their talents to the test.

And one of their runners is a top nationally ranked 400-meter hurdler.

Marianna Wright also recently won her event in the Youth Nationals. Head Coach Paul Jones told me this is a special time for a team that has little experience at this level.

And for Wright, it’s an opportunity to make a name for herself at just 14-years-old.

”This is just impressive because this is a fairly new group of kids. These kids have never won track before, so from day one, it was hard training. These kids had a desire to want to be something. And it’s so cool for our area,” said Jones.

“It feels great honestly because me working hard every single day and seeing it pay off, finally see it show it feels great. Especially, being a younger kid racing against older kids, it feels nice,” said Wright.

Jones added, “I hope she wins.”

The Junior Olympics take place from July 26 until Aug. 1.

Coach Jones said they also need help with fundraising.

You can help the team by donating to their Cashapp at $ArstyAvacado and $CoachPaulJones.

The funds will support their travel and board for the week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.