Rainy weather relaxes for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly dry with a bit more sunshine Tuesday afternoon. However showers and thunderstorms will move in from the southwest and the southeast into early evening. Isolated showers and storms likely along the GA/FL line and east of I-75. Any storms will produce tons of lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise variably cloudy and quiet tonight.

We’ve got a few more days of scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms before rain tapers off a bit. As highs pressure settles in for the weekend rain chances drop. Still a few showers around but not widespread.

Although it’s hot and humid still no big temperature swings as highs top upper 80s-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s.

For now quiet in the tropics with no development expected the next 5 days.

