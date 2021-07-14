Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rainy weather relaxes for the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly dry with a bit more sunshine Tuesday afternoon. However showers and thunderstorms will move in from the southwest and the southeast into early evening. Isolated showers and storms likely along the GA/FL line and east of I-75. Any storms will produce tons of lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise variably cloudy and quiet tonight.

We’ve got a few more days of scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms before rain tapers off a bit. As highs pressure settles in for the weekend rain chances drop. Still a few showers around but not widespread.

Although it’s hot and humid still no big temperature swings as highs top upper 80s-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s.

For now quiet in the tropics with no development expected the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting was on Willow street around 6pm tonight.
1 injured, 1 dead in Albany homicide
Albany Federal Courthouse
8 sentenced for fake checks in Albany Federal Court
Breaking news
Man arrested in connection to Sunday Albany homicide
The indictment is not an admission of guilt
Turner Co. man indicted for $2.6M fraud scheme
Banks is in the Tift Co. jail
Death investigation underway in Tifton

Latest News

Weekend not as wet
Tuesday 6pm First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Tuesday Morning Forecast 07/13/21
Tuesday Morning Forecast 07/13/21
WALB First Alert Weather
More showers and storms for the week