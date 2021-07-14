Rain chances hold into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our daily dose of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are underway. We’ve had a few strong storms with lots of lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rinse and repeat the rest of the week with variably cloudy skies, hot 90s and high humidity. For the weekend not as wet but hotter as highs reach the mid 90s. Cooling showers and storms will be hit or miss which gives us a brief break from the active weather.

Rain chances are back on the rise as a cold front moves into the region and stalls early week. Temperatures drop slightly below average with highs in the upper 80s around 90 while lows hold low-mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.