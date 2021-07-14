Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rain chances hold into the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our daily dose of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are underway. We’ve had a few strong storms with lots of lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rinse and repeat the rest of the week with variably cloudy skies, hot 90s and high humidity. For the weekend not as wet but hotter as highs reach the mid 90s. Cooling showers and storms will be hit or miss which gives us a brief break from the active weather.

Rain chances are back on the rise as a cold front moves into the region and stalls early week. Temperatures drop slightly below average with highs in the upper 80s around 90 while lows hold low-mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Davis, 30, was charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Murray Scott, 27.
Man arrested in connection to Sunday Albany homicide
Alexis Banks
GBI: Albany woman arrested in Tifton house party fatal shooting
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
Traffic was backed up for a while following a wreck in Lee County Wednesday.
Traffic delay cleared following Lee Co. wreck with injuries
Four Valdosta first responders injured after down power pole.
‘A tragic event that was unforeseen’: 3 remain hospitalized after struck by power line in Valdosta

Latest News

Slightly drier over the weekend
Wednesday 6pm First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Hit or miss showers/storms this afternoon and evening.
Wednesday Morning Forecast 07/14/21
WALB First Alert Weather
Rainy weather relaxes for the weekend