Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

New Dougherty school board member elected

Norma Gaines-Heath will take the helm of the District 2 seat on the school board following a...
Norma Gaines-Heath will take the helm of the District 2 seat on the school board following a Tuesday special election.(source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There will be a new leader on the Dougherty County school board.

Norma Gaines-Heath will take the helm of the District 2 seat on the school board following a Tuesday special election.

Gaines-Heath ran against Alma Noble to fill the seat’s unexpired term after Milton Griffin passed away.

Gaines-Heath garnered over 60% of the votes with 416 votes and Noble got 229 votes, according to the unofficial election summary from the Dougherty County Board of Elections.

A total of 648 ballots were cast in the election.

The current term ends December 31, 2022, according to the Dougherty County School System’s website.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Davis, 30, was charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Murray Scott, 27.
Man arrested in connection to Sunday Albany homicide
Alexis Banks
GBI: Albany woman arrested in Tifton house party fatal shooting
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Albany Federal Courthouse
8 sentenced for fake checks in Albany Federal Court

Latest News

The old bridge was built in 1955.
Bridge work detours Coffee Co. road
WALB
Mitchell Co. man wants to pay homage to lives lost in Camilla massacre
WALB
Opening statements begin in Pelham murder trial
Marvin Broadwater Sr. said 12 lives were lost and 30 people were hurt in September 1868.
Mitchell Co. man wants to pay homage to lives lost in Camilla massacre