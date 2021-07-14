New Dougherty school board member elected

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There will be a new leader on the Dougherty County school board.

Norma Gaines-Heath will take the helm of the District 2 seat on the school board following a Tuesday special election.

Gaines-Heath ran against Alma Noble to fill the seat’s unexpired term after Milton Griffin passed away.

Gaines-Heath garnered over 60% of the votes with 416 votes and Noble got 229 votes, according to the unofficial election summary from the Dougherty County Board of Elections.

A total of 648 ballots were cast in the election.

The current term ends December 31, 2022, according to the Dougherty County School System’s website.

