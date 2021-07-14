Ask the Expert
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges

Madison King
Madison King(U.S. Department of Justice)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALB) - A federal judge in Tallahassee sentenced a Nashville woman on charges of conspiracy to produce, distribute, possess, and receive child pornography, according to Jason Coody, acting U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Florida.

Madison King, 23, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The sentence was followed by her guilty plea last year.

Court documents show in July 2019, local, state and federal law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Tallahassee residence of King’s co-defendant, Gregory Johnson.

While conducting the search, authorities said they found messages on Johnson’s phone that demonstrated Johnson and King had conspired to produce child pornography. The recovered evidence included short video clips and pictures that King had taken and transmitted to Johnson depicting the sexual abuse of a toddler.

Florida investigators quickly obtained emergency legal processes to find King and contacted their Georgia counterparts.

That same day, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), along with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search of King’s Nashville residence, where the child was rescued.

Johnson has also pleaded guilty to the federal charges. Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sep. 14, before Chief United States District Judge Mark Walker.

“There is no greater charge than the protection of our children,” Coody said. “Acts of such depravity, committed by a caregiver, are both horrific and incomprehensible. Our law enforcement partners are to be commended for the swift, multi-state investigation, which resulted in the immediate rescue of this child, preventing further abuse.”

“During the course of this investigation, a child was saved from this predator thanks to HSI partnerships in our offices in Philadelphia, Atlanta, and here in Tallahassee,” said HSI Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs.

“There is no crime worse than the crimes against our children,” said Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk. “I would like to thank our investigators and our district attorney’s office for acting swiftly and efficiently in this case to ensure the safety of this child. I also want to thank all of the local, state, and federal law enforcement that worked together in making a case like this priority.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

