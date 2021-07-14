Mitchell Co. man wants to pay homage to lives lost in Camilla massacre

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Mitchell County man wants to pay homage to the many lives lost in front of their courthouse.

A community activist hopes to convince commissioners to allow him to place a marker there.

It would represent 12 lives lost in the Camilla massacre in September 1868.

Marvin Broadwater Sr. said 30 people were also hurt in the incident.

He said he’s willing to pay for the markers himself.

Broadwater wants the marker placed in front of one of the trees in front of the courthouse.

Marvin Broadwater Sr. said he wants the historic marker in front of this tree (WALB)

He said people don’t really know what happened.

”It’s very important that if you don’t remember the past, you are bound to repeat the same mistakes. And I think that as each generation grows, that they should be reminded what happened. It’s history,” said Broadwater.

Broadwater said he met with commissioners about the marker Tuesday evening.

Marvin Broadwater Sr. (WALB)

