Lee Co. baseball team is World Series runner-up
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Lee County 8-U Dixie Youth All Stars baseball team won runner-up in the 2021 Dizzy Dean World Series.
In their loss to the Eastside Thunder from Marietta, the team ended up with a 7-2 record in Mississippi.
They outscored opponents racking up 90 runs, while only allowing 18 runs.
Player Roster
- Ace McDonald #18
- Jackson Moore #9
- Nolen Carpenter #16
- Preston Hardegree #17
- Brady Tomlinson #11
- Jackson Dunn #4
- Ryder Smith #13
- Wyatt Durden #41
- Junah Wyatt #26
- Alden Edmonds #5
- Jackson Beaver #6
- Jackson Sadler #10
Coaches
- Ryan Edmonds
- Alan McDonald
- Matt Dunn
- Bo Beaver
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.