Lee Co. baseball team is World Series runner-up

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Lee County 8-U Dixie Youth All Stars baseball team won runner-up in the 2021 Dizzy Dean World Series.

In their loss to the Eastside Thunder from Marietta, the team ended up with a 7-2 record in Mississippi.

They outscored opponents racking up 90 runs, while only allowing 18 runs.

Player Roster

Ace McDonald #18

Jackson Moore #9

Nolen Carpenter #16

Preston Hardegree #17

Brady Tomlinson #11

Jackson Dunn #4

Ryder Smith #13

Wyatt Durden #41

Junah Wyatt #26

Alden Edmonds #5

Jackson Beaver #6

Jackson Sadler #10

Coaches

Ryan Edmonds

Alan McDonald

Matt Dunn

Bo Beaver

