Lee Co. baseball team is World Series runner-up

The team had a 7-2 record.
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Lee County 8-U Dixie Youth All Stars baseball team won runner-up in the 2021 Dizzy Dean World Series.

In their loss to the Eastside Thunder from Marietta, the team ended up with a 7-2 record in Mississippi.

They outscored opponents racking up 90 runs, while only allowing 18 runs.

Player Roster

  • Ace McDonald #18
  • Jackson Moore #9
  • Nolen Carpenter #16
  • Preston Hardegree #17
  • Brady Tomlinson #11
  • Jackson Dunn #4
  • Ryder Smith #13
  • Wyatt Durden #41
  • Junah Wyatt #26
  • Alden Edmonds #5
  • Jackson Beaver #6
  • Jackson Sadler #10

Coaches

  • Ryan Edmonds
  • Alan McDonald
  • Matt Dunn
  • Bo Beaver

