Lee Co. wreck causing traffic back up

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - An accident involving a semi-truck and a mini-van on Highway 82 near Cookeville Road is causing traffic to back up, according to Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.

The call came in around 1:24 p.m.

The five people inside the mini-van were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Harris said all drivers should avoid the westbound lanes going toward Columbus until the lanes are clear. Currently, traffic is backed up almost three miles, according to Harris.

Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.