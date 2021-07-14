Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lee Co. wreck causing traffic back up

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - An accident involving a semi-truck and a mini-van on Highway 82 near Cookeville Road is causing traffic to back up, according to Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.

The call came in around 1:24 p.m.

The five people inside the mini-van were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Harris said all drivers should avoid the westbound lanes going toward Columbus until the lanes are clear. Currently, traffic is backed up almost three miles, according to Harris.

Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Davis, 30, was charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Murray Scott, 27.
Man arrested in connection to Sunday Albany homicide
Alexis Banks
GBI: Albany woman arrested in Tifton house party fatal shooting
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Albany Federal Courthouse
8 sentenced for fake checks in Albany Federal Court

Latest News

Old U.S. Highway 41 widening project will begin July 5.
Widening of Old U.S. Highway 41 in Lowndes Co. to begin Monday
Valdosta launches new app for traffic control.
City of Valdosta streets upgrade to smart technology for road safety
Memorial Day weekend is almost here and Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest travel...
GSP seeing increase in traffic for Memorial Day
Scene of wreck at US-19 and Nelms Road in Putney on May 20, 2021.
3 injured in Putney wreck