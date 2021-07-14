Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Harlem Globetrotters coming to the Good Life City

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to put on a show in the Good Life City.

Harlem Globetrotters to make Albany tour stop in July

This will be their second visit to Albany in the last four years.

They will be playing in the Albany Civic Center against their rival, the Washington Generals.

A year ago, the Globetrotters had to stop all operations because of the pandemic, but now they’re back on their Spread Game tour where they get to entertain crowds around the world.

One of the Globetrotters’ best scorers, Cherelle “Torch” George, will be making her second stop in Albany.

Cherelle "Torch" George
Cherelle "Torch" George (WALB)

”When I go to Albany, I always look for small restaurants because they usually have the best food. The southern hospitality is amazing in the south. Everybody is usually super friendly and the crowds are always great, so I’m excited,” said George.

George also said that it’s an honor to be one of 17 women to ever be on the Harlem Globetrotters.

The event will be next week on July 21.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting was on Willow street around 6pm tonight.
1 injured, 1 dead in Albany homicide
Albany Federal Courthouse
8 sentenced for fake checks in Albany Federal Court
Breaking news
Man arrested in connection to Sunday Albany homicide
The indictment is not an admission of guilt
Turner Co. man indicted for $2.6M fraud scheme
Banks is in the Tift Co. jail
Death investigation underway in Tifton

Latest News

Four Valdosta first responders injured after down power pole.
‘A tragic event that was unforeseen’: 3 remain hospitalized after struck by power line in Valdosta
The city's saggy pants ordinance passed in 2010.
Debate continues to heat up over Albany’s saggy pants ordinance
UGA Tifton to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
UGA Tifton to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Children aren't allowed on the current equipment in Overlook Park.
New playground equipment coming to Radium Springs Overlook Park