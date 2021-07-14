Harlem Globetrotters coming to the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to put on a show in the Good Life City.

This will be their second visit to Albany in the last four years.

They will be playing in the Albany Civic Center against their rival, the Washington Generals.

A year ago, the Globetrotters had to stop all operations because of the pandemic, but now they’re back on their Spread Game tour where they get to entertain crowds around the world.

One of the Globetrotters’ best scorers, Cherelle “Torch” George, will be making her second stop in Albany.

Cherelle "Torch" George (WALB)

”When I go to Albany, I always look for small restaurants because they usually have the best food. The southern hospitality is amazing in the south. Everybody is usually super friendly and the crowds are always great, so I’m excited,” said George.

George also said that it’s an honor to be one of 17 women to ever be on the Harlem Globetrotters.

The event will be next week on July 21.

