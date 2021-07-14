First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are dealing with the chance for more dry time today in SGA as upper level ridging will keep the chances for rainfall scare. However, that does not mean there will not be a chance to get wet. A few areas in southwest Georgia will have to keep those umbrellas in their cars for the time being.

This pattern will hold in place for the rest of the week as our summer time pattern features afternoon hit or miss showers and thunderstorms, so do not cancel any outdoor plans through the weekend. The biggest change in the forecast will be in the start of the next work week as a upper level trough that fuels a cold front that will stall over the area in the earlier part of next week. This will allow for a robust area of showers and thunderstorms. No signs for severe weather just yet. We will keep you posted.

Temperatures for the week will be pretty typical for the middle of July. Highs sitting in the low to middle 90′s with lows down in the 70′s. Temperatures will warm up slightly warmer during the weekend, so prepare for the heat. We could even see heat index values start to increase as well.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.