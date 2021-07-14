Ask the Expert
DEFY Camp students make special posters for injured first responders

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday morning, students participating in a Valdosta Police Department (VPD) camp worked on a special project for first responders that were recently injured responding to a call about a downed power line.

The Drug Education For Youth camp made special posters and gave them to the police chief.

She will join the Valdosta fire chief to hand-deliver them to those first responders.

“We hope that they’ll feel happy that someone’s thinking about them and know that the whole community is behind them and their recovery,” said Emily Hannah.

“We just want to do something to help them and make them happy,” said Christian Montgomery.

Both, along with eight other students in the DEFY program, created posters saying “get well soon,” “thanks for helping,” and “we love you.”

‘A tragic event that was unforeseen’: 3 remain hospitalized after struck by power line in Valdosta

“When they found out about it, we mentioned, you are actually part of our family now because you are actually working with a first responder type family and that makes you part of it. When you have family that is in need, you support them. What you could do to support your family now, you can make some get well cards. They were all over it,” said Randal Hancock, a VPD officer who oversees the camp.

DEFY educates kids about drugs and their dangers, along with etiquette, manners and leadership skills.

Staff mentors the students.

“We wanted to thank them for their service and wish they will get well soon and thank all officers, EMS and firefighters in the line of duty,” said Hannah.

Hancock said this is a wonderful learning experience for students, showing them how heartwarming it feels to do something special for others.

If you’d like to help the families of the four hurt, there’s a fund set up at Guardian bank.

