Deerfield-Windsor grad selected in 2021 MLB Draft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2021 MLB Draft came to the Good Life City Tuesday night.

The Washington Nationals selecting Deerfield-Windsor alum Steven Williams in the 18th round.

Out of high school, Williams had an offer in the second round to be picked up by an MLB team. He’d turn that and a 35th round pick of the New York Yankees down to spend the next four years at Auburn.

And the decision to delay his major league dreams paid off.

In his four years with the Tigers, he’d start 187 of the 191 games he played.

He finished the 2021 season with 36 career home runs, tied for sixth in program history while adding 135 RBI’s to the stat line.

The outfielder played an instrumental role in Auburn’s run to the 2019 College World Series, highlighted by hitting a three-run, walk-off home run against Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regional.

Those performances.. led to hearing his name called in the 18th round, a moment he cherishes.

”I was sitting there with my family who have been there with me every step of the way, from the time I first started playing baseball until this point,” said Williams.

He continued, “It was a special moment for us all and it’s a dream come true forever kid that wants to play baseball. I’m excited to start this next chapter of my life. And it was a great four years at Auburn and I wouldn’t take anything away from that at all.”

And one of his former coaches at Deerfield, Allen Lowe, is proud of Williams and is excited for the impact this will have on future Knights.

”We’re real excited for Steven, we’re proud of him and the achievements he’s already garnered over the course of his career. He had already set a standard for us here and now he’s set another one by just being drafted,” said Lowe, the current Head Master as Deerfield-Windsor Upper School.

Williams will soon be off to Palm Beach, Florida for training ahead of joining the Nationals’ Lower A team.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.