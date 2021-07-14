Ask the Expert
DCP needs help identifying burglary suspect

The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help identifying this suspect in a home...
The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help identifying this suspect in a home burglary.(Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

The department’s investigative division is looking for a man in connection to an incident that happened on July 8.

Police said the suspect is believed to be involved in a burglary that happened at a home owned by The First Albany Deliverance Cathedral. The home is in the 1800 block of Moultrie Road.

There was $5,000 worth of damage, according to DCP.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or (229) 878-3159.

