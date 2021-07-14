Ask the Expert
Advertisement

Bridge work detours Coffee Co. road

The old bridge was built in 1955.
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - State Route 32 is closed until further notice at the Seventeen Mile River bridge construction site in Coffee County.

Georgia Department of Transportation personnel closed the road to evaluate the detour bridge being utilized during construction.

Motorists are asked to follow the detour signs that are being put into place. The site is about three miles east of Douglas.

Construction to replace the old bridge that was built in 1955 is expected to be complete later this year.

