Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Boy receives birthday present from NYPD to replace stolen scooter

A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric...
A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric scooter was stolen.(NYPD 66th Precinct via Twitter)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric scooter was stolen.

Someone took the boy’s scooter in Brooklyn last Wednesday, according to a tweet from the New York City Police Department.

With his birthday coming up, the NYPD’s 66th precinct and community affairs bureau worked with members of the neighborhood to help out.

They were able to present the boy with a new scooter and helmet on his birthday to replace the one that had been stolen.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Davis, 30, was charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Murray Scott, 27.
Man arrested in connection to Sunday Albany homicide
Alexis Banks
GBI: Albany woman arrested in Tifton house party fatal shooting
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
Traffic was backed up for a while following a wreck in Lee County Wednesday.
Traffic delay cleared following Lee Co. wreck with injuries
Four Valdosta first responders injured after down power pole.
‘A tragic event that was unforeseen’: 3 remain hospitalized after struck by power line in Valdosta

Latest News

Horace "Chucky" Ross, in this file photo from an October 2019 trial, is standing trial for the...
Second day of Pelham murder trial begins with mistrial request
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
Traffic was backed up for a while following a wreck in Lee County Wednesday.
Traffic delay cleared following Lee Co. wreck with injuries
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Larry Nassar-sexual abuse case