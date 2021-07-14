Ask the Expert
Albany native, Steven Williams selected in 18th round of the MLB Draft

Steven Williams (41) Auburn baseball vs Coastal Carolina during the NCAA Baseball Regional on...
Steven Williams (41) Auburn baseball vs Coastal Carolina during the NCAA Baseball Regional on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. Photo: Wade Rackley /Auburn Athletics(Wade Rackley | Wade Rackley)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One more South Georgia native is off to the major leagues. Tuesday, Steven Williams was taken off the board in the MLB Draft.

Auburn senior Steven Williams was selected by the Washington Nationals with the 533rd overall pick in the 18th round.

The Deerfield-Windsor grad was a former 35th round pick of the New York Yankees out of high school.

Williams decided to go to Auburn instead and played in 191 games and made 187 starts. He finished the 2021 season tied for sixth in program history with 36 career home runs while adding 135 RBI.

The outfielder played an instrumental role in Auburn’s run to the 2019 College World Series, highlighted by hitting a three-run, walk-off home run against Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regional.

Williams was the fourth Auburn player selected in this year’s draft.

