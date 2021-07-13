UGA Tifton to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia (UGA) Tifton Campus is hosting a free COVID-19 drive-thru clinic on Friday.

It will be from 8 a.m.-noon at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center.

The event is open to all UGA/USDA faculty, staff, students, family members (ages 18 and up) and community members as a whole. No registration is required.

Pharmacists from the Tifton Walmart Marketplace will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

There will also be free UGA t-shirts, ice cream and giveaways for two UGA football game tickets and $100 Walmart gift cards.

The clinic is sponsored by UGA Extension and the UGA College of Pharmacy in partnership with the Walmart Marketplace.

