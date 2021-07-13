Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called chicken sandwich wars in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast-food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues due to a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget rollout on July 27.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting was on Willow street around 6pm tonight.
1 injured, 1 dead in Albany homicide
Albany Federal Courthouse
8 sentenced for fake checks in Albany Federal Court
The indictment is not an admission of guilt
Turner Co. man indicted for $2.6M fraud scheme
Banks is in the Tift Co. jail
Death investigation underway in Tifton
Captain Anthony Rogers also said they aren't sure about how the semi truck driver is doing...
Two men charged following May Dougherty Co. crash

Latest News

Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor who was best known for his long-running role...
‘Night Court’ actor Charlie Robinson dies at 75
Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire...
Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West
Dougherty County Courthouse (Source: WALB)
Dougherty Co. jury convicts armed robber in first post-pandemic trial
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each